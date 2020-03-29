A series exploring the different experiences of Covid-19 patients around the world who have recovered from the new coronavirus
A teacher’s story in the first of a series exploring the experiences of Covid-19 survivors from around the world.
Mark Anthony Balcueva struggled to breathe and had to be put on a cocktail of drugs, with only the thought of his daughter back in the Philippines keeping him alive.
A Beijing doctor tells of fear, chaos and ‘cruel disease’ during pandemic.
‘It was like waiting for death,’ infected man says of suffering at home while hospitals were full.
As part of our series on the experiences of Covid-19 survivors around the world, a city council consultant in Barcelona thanks public health for healing her.
People in the world’s first coronavirus-hit city are emerging to assess the human devastation wrought by Covid-19.
Behind the statistics are stories like Adele Jiang’s, a 24-year-old university student who has repeatedly tested positive for Covid-19.
University professor Park Hyun, who initially thought the outbreak was ‘not his problem’, has turned to Facebook to share his experience with friends and loved ones.
Rohit Datta assumed he had the flu after returning from a tour of Italy and Hungary. When he learned he had the virus, guilt that he may have infected family was worse than the symptoms.