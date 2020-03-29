SCMP series
1

Life as a coronavirus patient in Wuhan during its darkest hour

by
Zhuang Pinghui

A teacher’s story in the first of a series exploring the experiences of Covid-19 survivors from around the world.

29 Mar, 2020
2

Musician recounts horror from Covid-19 bar cluster

by
Victor Ting

Mark Anthony Balcueva struggled to breathe and had to be put on a cocktail of drugs, with only the thought of his daughter back in the Philippines keeping him alive.

3 May, 2020
3

Beijing doctor points to signs of hope in Wuhan

by
Mandy Zuo

A Beijing doctor tells of fear, chaos and ‘cruel disease’ during pandemic.

5 Apr, 2020
4

Wuhan survivors may have their health but normal life will take longer

by
Mandy Zuo

‘It was like waiting for death,’ infected man says of suffering at home while hospitals were full.

6 Apr, 2020
5

The story of a coronavirus survivor during the worst days in Spain

by
Ana Salvá

As part of our series on the experiences of Covid-19 survivors around the world, a city council consultant in Barcelona thanks public health for healing her.

12 Apr, 2020
6

As Wuhan comes out of lockdown, many are asking: where is Auntie Xiong?

by
Viola Zhou

People in the world’s first coronavirus-hit city are emerging to assess the human devastation wrought by Covid-19.

8 Apr, 2020
7

Coronavirus nightmare of China’s ‘recovered’ patients

by
Kristin Huang

Behind the statistics are stories like Adele Jiang’s, a 24-year-old university student who has repeatedly tested positive for Covid-19.

2 Apr, 2020
8

‘I was stupidly overconfident’: a Korean coronavirus survivor’s tale

by
Park Chan-kyong

University professor Park Hyun, who initially thought the outbreak was ‘not his problem’, has turned to Facebook to share his experience with friends and loved ones.

14 Mar, 2020
9

Netflix, yoga: how Delhi’s first Covid-19 patient beat quarantine blues

by
Vasudevan Sridharan

Rohit Datta assumed he had the flu after returning from a tour of Italy and Hungary. When he learned he had the virus, guilt that he may have infected family was worse than the symptoms.

24 Mar, 2020
