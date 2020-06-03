SCMP Series
‘Sars hero’ urges Hong Kong to ease Covid-19 cross-border controls

by
Victor Ting, Guo Rui

Leading infectious disease expert Zhong Nanshan also praises Hong Kong for its efforts to contain coronavirus.

26 May, 2020
2

China’s top virus warrior ‘shocked’ by US coronavirus death toll

by
Guo Rui

America’s response contrasts sharply with 17 years ago when authorities listened to experts and contained Sars to just over two dozen cases, Zhong Nanshan says.

26 May, 2020
3

Covid-19 origin research hit by political agendas: Zhong

by
Guo Rui, Zhuang Pinghui

Respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan says project with US epidemiologist Ian Lipkin to find source of virus is at risk.

27 May, 2020
4

‘Low risk of second Covid-19 wave in China’ but stay on guard

by
Guo Rui, Echo Xie

Strict community controls helped to fend off the first wave but the country must not be complacent, top Chinese respiratory disease adviser says.

28 May, 2020
