In an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with the Post, veteran Chinese infectious disease expert Zhong Nanshan shares his insights into the global battle to control the Covid-19 pandemic.
Leading infectious disease expert Zhong Nanshan also praises Hong Kong for its efforts to contain coronavirus.
America’s response contrasts sharply with 17 years ago when authorities listened to experts and contained Sars to just over two dozen cases, Zhong Nanshan says.
Respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan says project with US epidemiologist Ian Lipkin to find source of virus is at risk.
Strict community controls helped to fend off the first wave but the country must not be complacent, top Chinese respiratory disease adviser says.