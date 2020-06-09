As Hong Kong marks a year after the anti-government movement began, a series looking at how key players have fared since the June 9 mass rally in 2019.
Hongkongers are now accustomed to seeing fights between police and protesters; mess and mayhem and clouds of tear gas. Psychology professor says ‘people are habituated to violence’, while activist says ‘city needs more people with kind hearts and critical minds’.
Defeat for Hong Kong protesters? One year on, pulse and purpose changes
Opposition holds on to ambitious target of ‘35-plus’ seats, but braces itself for new obstacles.
Protesters and police continue to clash over a bill that was withdrawn.
In this second instalment, we look at the new police chief’s strategy and its impact on the unrest amid growing international interest and comparisons to actions of US officers now under the spotlight.