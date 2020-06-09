SCMP Series
1

Why ‘no cutting of ties’ with violent members?

by
Jeffie Lam

Hongkongers are now accustomed to seeing fights between police and protesters; mess and mayhem and clouds of tear gas. Psychology professor says ‘people are habituated to violence’, while activist says ‘city needs more people with kind hearts and critical minds’.

6 Jun, 2020
2

Have protesters been defeated?

by
Jeffie Lam

Defeat for Hong Kong protesters? One year on, pulse and purpose changes

8 Jun, 2020
3

The security law and Legco election plans

by
Kimmie Chung

Opposition holds on to ambitious target of ‘35-plus’ seats, but braces itself for new obstacles.

8 Jun, 2020
4

Graphic: How a protest became an anti-government movement

by
Dennis Wong

Protesters and police continue to clash over a bill that was withdrawn.

8 Jun, 2020
5

Can Hong Kong police chief’s new strategy cripple protest movement?

by
Christy Leung, Chris Lau

In this second instalment, we look at the new police chief’s strategy and its impact on the unrest amid growing international interest and comparisons to actions of US officers now under the spotlight.

9 Jun, 2020
SCMP Series

 

