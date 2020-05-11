SCMP series
1

China faces looming crisis

by
Sidney Leng

For the first time in decades, China‘s labour market is under pressure on multiple fronts as the economy struggles to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

11 May, 2020
2

Are China’s pockets deep enough?

by
Zhou Xin, Sidney Leng

The coronavirus has sent unemployment soaring in China, placing pressure on its state-run benefit system, which is seen as being ill-equipped to deal with the current crisis.

12 May, 2020
