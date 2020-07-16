1

Hainan sets sights on China’s medical tourists

by
He Huifeng

As part of its Hainan free-trade port plan, China is rolling out a host of preferential policies to help the island capitalise on the growing medical tourism market.

14 Jul, 2020
2

Will China’s Hainan duty-free mecca boost spending at home?

by
He Huifeng

Reinvigorating Hainan’s shopping centres and slashing duty-free limits on the island are part of a plan by China to tempt its army of shopping tourists to spend at home.

13 Jul, 2020
3

Questions linger over China’s Hainan free-trade hub

by
He Huifeng

Some investors and locals in Hainan are taking a wait-and-see approach towards a new free-trade port plan, wary Beijing’s promises may not translate into real rewards.

12 Jul, 2020
