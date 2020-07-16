China’s plan to transform the tropical island into the world’s largest free-trade hub comes amid what Beijing perceives to be an increasingly hostile international environment.
As part of its Hainan free-trade port plan, China is rolling out a host of preferential policies to help the island capitalise on the growing medical tourism market.
Reinvigorating Hainan’s shopping centres and slashing duty-free limits on the island are part of a plan by China to tempt its army of shopping tourists to spend at home.
Some investors and locals in Hainan are taking a wait-and-see approach towards a new free-trade port plan, wary Beijing’s promises may not translate into real rewards.