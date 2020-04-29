The global backlash Beijing may face as a result of its actions and rhetoric during the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus crisis has brought potential to redraw the map of global power and influence, but there is ‘deep-seated mistrust’ of Beijing.
Taiwan Strait and South China Sea are settings for China and the US to assert influence with naval displays and military exercises.
Beijing is preparing for an international backlash following the coronavirus pandemic, but it is determined to maintain China’s integral role in the global economy.
The global health crisis has killed tens of thousands of people, battered economies and put a severe dent in Beijing’s relations with other countries.
The coronavirus has again highlighted an over-reliance on China, with the United States, Japan and the European Union drawing up separate plans to lure their companies away.