Can China’s new Go West plan succeed

by
Frank Tang

China is looking to its western regions to help steady the economy amid friction with the US and potential isolation in the post-coronavirus world.

22 Jun, 2020
China’s west is still declining, can they fix it?

by
Sidney Leng

Beijing’s new Go West blueprint is an ambitious plan to boost growth in China’s west, but experts say it will face the same challenges as previous strategies.

24 Jun, 2020
Foreign firms unconvinced by China’s latest efforts

by
Finbarr Bermingham

China’s latest blueprint to bolster its western provincial economies has been met with indifference by foreign firms, fatigued by a series of regional development plans.

26 Jun, 2020
