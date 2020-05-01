SCMP series
1

Pandemic drives rethink of Hong Kong’s hospital needs

by
Elizabeth Cheung, Gary Cheung

More isolation beds and more land to hold them among key concerns going forward, Hospital Authority chief tells the Post.

1 May, 2020
2

Inadequate links between public, private hospitals

by
Elizabeth Cheung

‘Non-urgent’ cases postponed as overburdened public hospitals focus on Covid-19 patients.

2 May, 2020
3

Musician recounts horror from Covid-19 bar cluster

by
Victor Ting

Mark Anthony Balcueva struggled to breathe and had to be put on a cocktail of drugs, with only the thought of his daughter back in the Philippines keeping him alive.

3 May, 2020
4

Hong Kong’s medical heroes recall deepest fears

by
Victor Ting, Elizabeth Cheung

Doctor who received first of patients from city’s hotpot cluster relives horror of facing the possibility that city was on the cusp of a major outbreak.

4 May, 2020
Sign up to our newsletters

SCMP Series

 

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD SCMP APP

Copyright © 2020 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.