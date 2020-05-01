From the tireless commitment of Hong Kong's medical heroes, to the first-hand account of one of the patients from the city's Covid-19 "bar and band" cluster, this series marks the 100th day of Hong Kong's coronavirus crisis.
More isolation beds and more land to hold them among key concerns going forward, Hospital Authority chief tells the Post.
‘Non-urgent’ cases postponed as overburdened public hospitals focus on Covid-19 patients.
Mark Anthony Balcueva struggled to breathe and had to be put on a cocktail of drugs, with only the thought of his daughter back in the Philippines keeping him alive.
Doctor who received first of patients from city’s hotpot cluster relives horror of facing the possibility that city was on the cusp of a major outbreak.